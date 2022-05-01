Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 4:01PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles northwest of Lajitas, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central

Brewster and southeastern Presidio Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

Texas.