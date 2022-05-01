Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 4:19PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alpine, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alpine and Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

Texas.