Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 3:20AM MDT until May 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to

8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, 113, 055, and

056 which includes far west Texas, southwest New Mexico, and

south central New Mexico.

* WIND…West winds between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.