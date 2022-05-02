Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 4:00AM CDT until May 2 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,
Howard, Mitchell, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Crane, Upton,
Reagan, Pecos, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio
Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…4 or near critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

