Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 5:08AM CDT until May 2 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
CCA
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Sacramento Foothills
and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson
County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa
Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8
PM MDT/ this evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
Comments