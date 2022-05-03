Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 12:26PM MDT until May 3 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AREA…Grant County and western Sierra County, including the

Gila Wilderness.

* 20 FOOT WINDS…West winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.