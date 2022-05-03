Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 2:05PM CDT until May 4 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe
Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,
Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ Wednesday afternoon through
9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT Wednesday evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 8 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
Comments