Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 2:05PM CDT until May 4 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* TIMING…FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ Wednesday afternoon through

9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.