Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 2:05PM CDT until May 4 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* TIMING…FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ Wednesday afternoon through
9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT Wednesday evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
