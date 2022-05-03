Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 4:46AM MDT until May 4 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to
10 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued
from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AREA…Grant County and western Sierra County, including the
Gila Wilderness.
* 20 FOOT WINDS…West winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
