Red Flag Warning issued May 4 at 1:54PM CDT until May 4 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe
Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County,
Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis
Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ this afternoon through 9 PM
CDT/8 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.