Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
New
Published 2:45 PM

Red Flag Warning issued May 5 at 2:45PM MDT until May 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM
MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect from Sunday
morning through Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Southwest and south central New Mexico and far
west Texas

* WIND…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content