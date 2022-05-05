Red Flag Warning issued May 5 at 2:45PM MDT until May 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM
MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect from Sunday
morning through Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Southwest and south central New Mexico and far
west Texas
* WIND…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
