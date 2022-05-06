Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 1:53PM MDT until May 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM
MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA… Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and Far
West Texas.
* WIND…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Stronger winds with
gusts to 50 mph on Sunday.
* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.