Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 1:53PM MDT until May 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM

MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA… Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and Far

West Texas.

* WIND…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Stronger winds with

gusts to 50 mph on Sunday.

* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.