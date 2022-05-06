Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 2:17PM CDT until May 7 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 5% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,
AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE
PERMIAN BASIN, THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS, AND MOST OF THE TRANS PECOS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Much of southeast New Mexico and west Texas.
* TIMING…Saturday afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph with
higher winds in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 2 percent.
* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.