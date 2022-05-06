Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 5:39AM MDT until May 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Southwest and south central New Mexico and far

west Texas

* WIND…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Stronger winds on

Sunday.

* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.