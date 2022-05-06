Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 5:39AM MDT until May 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Southwest and south central New Mexico and far
west Texas

* WIND…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Stronger winds on
Sunday.

* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

