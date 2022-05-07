High Wind Warning issued May 7 at 2:45AM CDT until May 7 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 40 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/

this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. For the

High Wind Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.