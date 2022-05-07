Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 1:57PM CDT until May 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 5% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR

MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO,

THE PERMIAN BASIN, THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS, AND MOST OF THE TRANS

PECOS…

* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast New Mexico and much of west

Texas.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and

evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and

stronger in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 2 percent.

* RFTI…5 to 8 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.