Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 1:57PM CDT until May 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING
FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 5% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR
MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO,
THE PERMIAN BASIN, THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS, AND MOST OF THE TRANS
PECOS…
* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast New Mexico and much of west
Texas.
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and
evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and
stronger in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 2 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 8 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
