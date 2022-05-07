Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 2:56AM CDT until May 7 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND

EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 5% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH

OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW

MEXICO, THE PERMIAN BASIN, THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS, AND MOST OF THE

TRANS PECOS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and

Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson

County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains

and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.