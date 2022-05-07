Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 2:56AM CDT until May 7 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 5% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH
OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW
MEXICO, THE PERMIAN BASIN, THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS, AND MOST OF THE
TRANS PECOS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and
Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson
County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains
and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.