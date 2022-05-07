Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 7:06AM MDT until May 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA… Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and
Far West Texas.
* WIND…20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Stronger winds with
gusts to 50 mph on Sunday.
* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
