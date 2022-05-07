Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 7:06AM MDT until May 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA… Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and

Far West Texas.

* WIND…20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Stronger winds with

gusts to 50 mph on Sunday.

* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.