Wind Advisory issued May 7 at 2:34PM MDT until May 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico, most of the Gila wilderness, Black
Range, and the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible over southern
zones along the International Border. Critical fire weather
conditions can be expected with a Red Flag also in effect.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
