Wind Advisory issued May 7 at 2:34PM MDT until May 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico, most of the Gila wilderness, Black

Range, and the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible over southern

zones along the International Border. Critical fire weather

conditions can be expected with a Red Flag also in effect.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.