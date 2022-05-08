High Wind Warning issued May 8 at 1:57PM CDT until May 9 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
Winds will diminish somewhat overnight before increasing again
Monday morning.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and
tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.