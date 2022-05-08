High Wind Warning issued May 8 at 2:12AM CDT until May 9 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 7 PM CDT /6
PM MDT/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.