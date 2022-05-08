Red Flag Warning issued May 8 at 2:18PM MDT until May 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM
MDT Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA… Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and
Far West Texas.
* WIND…25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger winds with
gusts up to 55 mph in the higher terrain of NM FW Zones 110 and
113. Lighter winds are expected on Monday.
* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments