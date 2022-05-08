Red Flag Warning issued May 8 at 2:18PM MDT until May 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM

MDT Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA… Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and

Far West Texas.

* WIND…25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger winds with

gusts up to 55 mph in the higher terrain of NM FW Zones 110 and

113. Lighter winds are expected on Monday.

* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.