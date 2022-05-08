Red Flag Warning issued May 8 at 2:29AM CDT until May 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO

9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20

FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and

Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson

County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains

and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…Warning: From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM

MDT/ today. Watch: From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM

MDT/ Monday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent.

* RFTI…7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.