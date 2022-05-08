Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued May 8 at 4:22AM MDT until May 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA… Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and
Far West Texas.

* WIND…25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger winds with
gusts to 55 mph in the higher terrain of NM FW Zones 110 and
113.

* HUMIDITY…3 to 8%

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

