Wind Advisory issued May 8 at 4:31AM MDT until May 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southwest and south central New Mexico, most of the

Gila wilderness, and most of El Paso county.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible over southern

zones along the International Border. Critical fire weather

conditions can also be expected as a Red Flag is in effect.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.