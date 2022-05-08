Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 8 at 4:31AM MDT until May 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Southwest and south central New Mexico, most of the
Gila wilderness, and most of El Paso county.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible over southern
zones along the International Border. Critical fire weather
conditions can also be expected as a Red Flag is in effect.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

