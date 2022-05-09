Red Flag Warning issued May 9 at 2:37AM CDT until May 9 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento
Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis
Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.