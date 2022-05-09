Red Flag Warning issued May 9 at 3:00PM MDT until May 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Southwestern New Mexico including; the Gila
Wilderness, New Mexican Bootheel, Grant county, Luna county,
Hidalgo county.
* TIMING…Red Flag is valid from 11 AM until 8 PM today. The
Fire Weather Watch is valid Wednesday from noon until 8 PM.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments