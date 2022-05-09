Red Flag Warning issued May 9 at 3:00PM MDT until May 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…South-central New Mexico and far west Texas.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.