today at 11:43 AM
Published 5:22 AM

Red Flag Warning issued May 9 at 5:22AM MDT until May 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch for very dry humidities and strong
west winds, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Southwestern New Mexico including; the Gila
Wilderness, New Mexican Bootheel, Grant county, Luna county,
Hidalgo county.

* TIMING…Red Flag is valid from 11 AM until 8 PM today. The Fire
Weather Watch is valid Wednesday from noon until 8 PM.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

