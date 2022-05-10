Red Flag Warning issued May 10 at 6:12AM MDT until May 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Southwest and south-central New Mexico including
fire weather zones 110 through 113.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
