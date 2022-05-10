Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 2:51PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 251 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alpine, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alpine, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport and Camp Mitre Peak.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.