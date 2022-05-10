Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 4:28PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 428 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 29

miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Stockton, Alpine, Camp Mitre Peak, Alpine-Casparis Municipal

Airport, Firestone Test Track and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 230 and 276.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

southwestern Texas.