Red Flag Warning issued May 11 at 6:50AM MDT until May 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Southwest and south-central New Mexico
including fire weather zones 110 through 113.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.