Special Weather Statement issued May 11 at 5:29PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lajitas, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lajitas, Terlingua, Study Butte and Barton Warnock Environmental

Educational Center.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.