Special Weather Statement issued May 11 at 5:29PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Lajitas, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lajitas, Terlingua, Study Butte and Barton Warnock Environmental
Educational Center.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
