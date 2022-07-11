Skip to Content
Flood Advisory issued July 11 at 2:11PM MDT until July 11 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
counties, Grant and Luna.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Faywood and NM 61.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

