Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 2:13PM CDT until July 11 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 107 in the plains and up to 111 along
the Rio Grande.
* WHERE…Portions of the Permian Basin and southeast New
Mexico, the Trans Pecos, and along the Rio Grande.
* WHEN…From this afternoon through early this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.