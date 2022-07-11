Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 3:21PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 321 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Hermanas. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hermanas and Camp Ramsey.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.