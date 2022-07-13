Flood Advisory issued July 13 at 12:16PM MDT until July 13 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 330 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Timberon.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.