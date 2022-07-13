Flood Advisory issued July 13 at 12:16PM MDT until July 13 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 330 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Timberon.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
