Flood Advisory issued July 13 at 4:14PM MDT until July 13 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Dona Ana.
* WHEN…Until 615 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Mesilla and San Pablo.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
