Heat Advisory issued July 18 at 1:47PM MDT until July 20 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Daytime high temperatures of 104 to 106 degrees with
nighttime low temperatures 73 to 78 degrees.
* WHERE…Parts of far west Texas and south-central New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.