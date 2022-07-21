Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 1:29AM MDT until July 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Morning lows at or above 80 with highs around 105.
* WHERE…El Paso Metro and Rio Grande Valley of Far West Texas.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… A prolonged period of heat with little
relief at night will continue a high to very high risk for heat
illness. Increased clouds and perhaps thunderstorms are expected
to bring some relief by evening.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.