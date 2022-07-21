Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 1:29AM MDT until July 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Morning lows at or above 80 with highs around 105.

* WHERE…El Paso Metro and Rio Grande Valley of Far West Texas.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… A prolonged period of heat with little

relief at night will continue a high to very high risk for heat

illness. Increased clouds and perhaps thunderstorms are expected

to bring some relief by evening.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.