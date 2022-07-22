Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 3:10PM MDT until July 22 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Soldier Canyon and Mescalero. Between 0.5 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.