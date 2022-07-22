Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 3:10PM MDT until July 22 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Soldier Canyon and Mescalero. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.