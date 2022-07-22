Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 12:46PM MDT until July 22 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 345 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in South of Sacramento and north of Pinon. Between 1

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– South of Sacramento and north of Pinon is the most likely

place to experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pinon.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.