Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 9:05PM MDT until July 23 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas,
including the following counties, in southeast New Mexico, Eddy.
In southwest Texas, Culberson.
* WHEN…Until 1215 AM MDT /115 AM CDT/.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 905 PM MDT /1005 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and
1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Carlsbad, Loving, Whites City, Carlsbad Caverns National
Park, Malaga and Cavern City Air Terminal.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.