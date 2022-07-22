Flood Warning issued July 22 at 1:33PM MDT until July 22 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 445 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many

areas of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cloudcroft, Mayhill, Cox Canyon, James Canyon, Dry Canyon and

Benson Ridge.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.