Flood Warning issued July 22 at 1:33PM MDT until July 22 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 445 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many
areas of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cloudcroft, Mayhill, Cox Canyon, James Canyon, Dry Canyon and
Benson Ridge.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.