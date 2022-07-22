Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 9:25PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 17 miles east of Engle to 6 miles west of

Spaceport America to 3 miles southeast of Kingston. Movement was

south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. The winds will occur ahead of any

thunderstorms. Additional storms are expected to develop

along this boundary.

Locations impacted include…

Hatch, Upham, Arrey, Rincon, Caballo, Hillsboro, Lake Valley, Derry,

Salem, Garfield, Kingston, Spaceport America, Lower Animas Creek,

Portions of Jornada Experimental Range and Caballo Lake.

This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 30 and

64.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Caballo Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.