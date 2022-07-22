Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 9:25PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 17 miles east of Engle to 6 miles west of
Spaceport America to 3 miles southeast of Kingston. Movement was
south at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. The winds will occur ahead of any
thunderstorms. Additional storms are expected to develop
along this boundary.
Locations impacted include…
Hatch, Upham, Arrey, Rincon, Caballo, Hillsboro, Lake Valley, Derry,
Salem, Garfield, Kingston, Spaceport America, Lower Animas Creek,
Portions of Jornada Experimental Range and Caballo Lake.
This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 30 and
64.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Caballo Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.