Flood Advisory issued July 24 at 2:57PM MDT until July 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 600 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water flowing in normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over

low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings

may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and low water crossing

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Timberon, Alamogordo, Orogrande, Tularosa, Burro Flats, La

Luz, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes,

even from distant rainfall.