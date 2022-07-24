Flood Advisory issued July 24 at 7:56PM MDT until July 24 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo, low lying areas, and low water crossings flooding

caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico. Areas along the international border in southern Dona Ana

and Luna counties.

* WHEN…Until 1100 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings

may become impassable. Primarily impacted will low lying areas and

low water crossing along highway 9.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and low water crossing

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Columbus, Carzalia Valley and Hermanas.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.