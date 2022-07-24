Flood Advisory issued July 24 at 7:56PM MDT until July 24 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo, low lying areas, and low water crossings flooding
caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New
Mexico. Areas along the international border in southern Dona Ana
and Luna counties.
* WHEN…Until 1100 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable. Primarily impacted will low lying areas and
low water crossing along highway 9.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and low water crossing
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Columbus, Carzalia Valley and Hermanas.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.