Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 24 at 8:38PM MDT until July 24 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

Southeastern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 837 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hermanas,

moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Hermanas, Carzalia Valley and Camp Ramsey.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!